'How was that given out'? Sehwag, Jaffer, Farhan Akhtar question umpiring decision following Surya's dismissal

The soft signal was out and the TV umpire based on inconclusive evidence ruled it in the fielding side's favour


Suryakumar Yadav & Dawid Malan

Suryakumar Yadav's 57-run innings came to a tragic end as he was given out because of inconclusive evidence | Photo: BCCI / Screenshot

Anshul Gupta

DNA webdesk

Updated: Mar 18, 2021, 09:28 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav's sensational first innings in international cricket came to a tame end as he was given out based on inconclusive evidence to the third umpire after the soft signal from the on-field umpire was out. Suryakumar, who didn't get to face a single ball in his debut game was given another chance in the fourth game of the series against England.

Surya started his international career with a bang as he hit a pull shot over fine-leg for a six off Jofra Archer. He continued his merry run as he kept hitting the ball in the gaps and hitting boundaries. The wickets kept falling around him, but it didn't affect his scoring rate as he kept going after the bowling.

Surya brought up his maiden T20I fifty as he scored 50 in just 28 balls. He hit another six of Sam Curran in next over through his favourite lap shot. He went the same way and tried to repeat it, however, there was a fielder this time. Dawid Malan took a cath and claimed it clean as the ball hit his hands when his hands touched the ground. 

The on-field umpire gave it out as their soft-signal. TV replays showed that the ball had touched the ground after Malan took it, as his hands spread out a little and the ball could be seen grassed. However, the decision went in the fielding side's favour as the third umpire found the evidence to be inconclusive.

Several former cricketers including Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer, Graeme Swann lashed out at the decision. The actor, director, singer and film producer Farhan Akhtar also reacted to his dismissal.

