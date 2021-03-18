'How was that given out'? Sehwag, Jaffer, Farhan Akhtar question umpiring decision following Surya's dismissal

Suryakumar Yadav's sensational first innings in international cricket came to a tame end as he was given out based on inconclusive evidence to the third umpire after the soft signal from the on-field umpire was out. Suryakumar, who didn't get to face a single ball in his debut game was given another chance in the fourth game of the series against England.

Surya started his international career with a bang as he hit a pull shot over fine-leg for a six off Jofra Archer. He continued his merry run as he kept hitting the ball in the gaps and hitting boundaries. The wickets kept falling around him, but it didn't affect his scoring rate as he kept going after the bowling.

Surya brought up his maiden T20I fifty as he scored 50 in just 28 balls. He hit another six of Sam Curran in next over through his favourite lap shot. He went the same way and tried to repeat it, however, there was a fielder this time. Dawid Malan took a cath and claimed it clean as the ball hit his hands when his hands touched the ground.

The on-field umpire gave it out as their soft-signal. TV replays showed that the ball had touched the ground after Malan took it, as his hands spread out a little and the ball could be seen grassed. However, the decision went in the fielding side's favour as the third umpire found the evidence to be inconclusive.

Several former cricketers including Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer, Graeme Swann lashed out at the decision. The actor, director, singer and film producer Farhan Akhtar also reacted to his dismissal.

Here are the reactions:

How can this be out. When you are not sure whether the ball was taken cleanly after watching so many replays using top class technology and still go by the soft signal given by the on-field umpire. I think this rule needs to be revisited and changed. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/b5XMdH8qEz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 18, 2021

Well played @surya_14kumar .. Great knock. Tragic end. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 18, 2021

Personally, and do bear in mind that as a bowler I thought everything was out, I think that was a stinking decision. — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) March 18, 2021

Genuinely speaking, full credit to Dawid Malan actually. The most important thing he did was not the catch itself, but the confident celebration. That is all it takes. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 18, 2021

How can umpire Anantha Padmanabhan give the soft signal as OUT while standing 70 yards away from fielder? How were the slow-mo replays not conclusive enough? The fingers were clearly not underneath the ball. Absolute shambles. Shocking. Well played Suryakumar Yadav!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/XXPZLJdixW — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) March 18, 2021

Saaf not out tha! Idiots! #INDvENG — Vishesh Roy (@vroy38) March 18, 2021

That was blatantly grounded. — Karthik Krishnaswamy (@the_kk) March 18, 2021

how tf is that out?! — No (@RootKanal) March 18, 2021

The soft signal should have been a shrug.#IndvEng — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) March 18, 2021