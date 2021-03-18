First ball in international cricket, Suryakumar Yadav makes statement by hitting a six

Team India batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who didn't get to to play a single ball in his debut game, hit his first ball for six off Jofra Archer

Team India batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who didn't get to play a single ball in his debut game in the second match of the T20I series, hit his first ball for six off Jofra Archer in the fourth match on Thursday. Surya, who made his debut for India in the second T20I didn't get to play a single ball in his first game.

However, he made full use of the first opportunity he got. After the loss of the first wicket, Surya came in at No 3 and stamped his authority on the first ball itself. First ball, a short ball from the England pacer, Surya ducked and hit it straight over the fine-leg boundary for a huge six.

Surya followed his trademark shot with some of the exquisite strokeplay as he kept finding gaps and hitting England bowlers out of the park. He brought up his half-century in just 28 balls as the whole of the dressing room and the dugout was up on its feet to celebrate the flamboyant batsman's maiden fifty.

He hit a six after the same, however, was unlucky as his sensational innings came to a tragic end, owing to a controversial catch taken by Dawid Malan as the replays showed that the ball hit the ground after Malan had taken in cleanly.