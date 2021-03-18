First ball in international cricket, Suryakumar Yadav makes statement by hitting a six

Headlines

DNA Special: Analysis of Opposition’s three hard questions to PM Modi over Manipur violence

Salman Khan wished to replace Shah Rukh Khan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but…

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma shine as India beat West Indies by 7 wickets in must win game

‘Congress has blood on its hands…’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s fiery attack amid Manipur violence

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

DNA Special: Analysis of Opposition’s three hard questions to PM Modi over Manipur violence

Salman Khan wished to replace Shah Rukh Khan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but…

8 Foods that help prevent UTI

 Benefits of using olive oil for cooking

10 best movies of director Siddique 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Rahul Gandhi gets back his Delhi bungalow after months, says 'mera ghar poora hindustan hai'

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Salman Khan wished to replace Shah Rukh Khan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but…

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

HomeCricket

Cricket

First ball in international cricket, Suryakumar Yadav makes statement by hitting a six

Team India batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who didn't get to to play a single ball in his debut game, hit his first ball for six off Jofra Archer

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 18, 2021, 10:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who didn't get to play a single ball in his debut game in the second match of the T20I series, hit his first ball for six off Jofra Archer in the fourth match on Thursday. Surya, who made his debut for India in the second T20I didn't get to play a single ball in his first game.

However, he made full use of the first opportunity he got. After the loss of the first wicket, Surya came in at No 3 and stamped his authority on the first ball itself. First ball, a short ball from the England pacer, Surya ducked and hit it straight over the fine-leg boundary for a huge six.

Surya followed his trademark shot with some of the exquisite strokeplay as he kept finding gaps and hitting England bowlers out of the park. He brought up his half-century in just 28 balls as the whole of the dressing room and the dugout was up on its feet to celebrate the flamboyant batsman's maiden fifty.

He hit a six after the same, however, was unlucky as his sensational innings came to a tragic end, owing to a controversial catch taken by Dawid Malan as the replays showed that the ball hit the ground after Malan had taken in cleanly.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Orient Exchange and Fintiba GmbH Join Forces to Empower Indian Students' Aspirations of Studying in Germany

'No Shah Rukh Khan, no Don': Fans react to Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 announcement after news of Ranveer Singh replacing SRK

Manipur violence: CBI to investigate FIRs involving crime against women in state

WHO flags 'contaminated' India-made cough syrup in Iraq

Who is Neville Roy Singham, US-based millionaire accused of pushing Chinese propaganda in India?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE