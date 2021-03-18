India vs England 4th T20I Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for IND vs ENG match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Win the toss, bowl first and win the game has become the norm of the ongoing T20I series between India and England. However, the home side has been at the receiving end of the same as they lost the toss in two of the three games thus far and have therefore lost the games after not being able to set defendable first innings total in both of them.

England, on the other hand, after losing the second game came storming back on the back of Mark Wood's fiery spell and Jos Buttler's explosive innings to chase down the 157-run total in just 18.2 overs to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

India: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India vs England 4th T20I My Dream11 Playing XI

Jos Buttler(vc), Rohit Sharma, Dawid Malan, Virat Kohli(c), Eoin Morgan, Hardik Pandya, Ben Stokes, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

India vs England 4th T20I Match Details

The match begins at 7.00 PM IST and will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from Thursday, March 18.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan (reserve keeper).

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joss Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.

