India vs England 4th T20I: Live streaming, tv channels, match timings IST, and other details

India is scheduled to face England in the fourth T20I of five-match series on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from 7pm onwards on Thursday (March 18). It is to be noted that the visitors have grabbed a 2-1 lead in the series and India must win today's game to remain alive in the series.

On the other hand, Eoin Morgan-led England will try their best to win the fourth T20I to grab an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Here are all the details from India vs England 4th T20I

When will India vs England 4th T20I match start?

The India vs England 4th T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST on Thursday.

Venue of India vs England 4th T20I match

The India vs England 4th T20I match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 4th T20I match live?

The India vs England 4th T20I match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 4th T20I match?

You can also watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Predicted Playing XI for India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Predicted Playing XI for England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer