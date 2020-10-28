India vs Australia series fixture list announced, Adelaide to host Day-Night Test match

The final fixture list for Team India's tour of Australia, one of the much-anticipated series of the year, has been announced with the Adelaide Cricket Ground hosting the day-night Test match between the two sides starting from December 17.

The Australia vs India series will kick off with the ODIs from November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which will then be followed up by two T20I matches - at SCG and the Manuka Oval in Canberra respectively.

Even though there were a lot of talks, Cricket Australia stuck to their guns and will be making the traditional Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground happen - which will host the second match of the Test series.

"We have worked closely with the BCCI for many months to bring this tour to life, and I cannot speak more highly of the professional, thorough and collaborative manner with which they have approached this tour in these extraordinary and complex times," said Nick Hockley, CA’s Interim Chief Executive Officer.

"I would like to express my gratitude to everyone at the BCCI for the faith and support they have shown in the plan we have developed, which we believe will result in a safe and successful summer for all involved."

"We would also like to especially thank the NSW Government for allowing players from both teams to safely prepare during quarantine, as well as other governments and health authorities who have worked with us to host a series which, I have no doubt, will live long in the memories of all who experience it," Hockley added.

"In relation to the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, we are working with the Victorian Government and the Melbourne Cricket Club on plans to safely host spectators at the iconic event with details to be confirmed in due course," Hockley said.

"The safety of the Australian community and all participants is our highest priority and we will continue to work with governments across Australia to ensure the schedule proceeds in line with relevant directions and biosecurity protocols," he further added.