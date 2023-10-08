Headlines

Cricket

India's World Cup opener winning streak unbroken since 2011

Maintaining their unbeaten run, India has registered a fourth consecutive World Cup opening match victory by defeating Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

India's remarkable run of victories in the opening matches of the ODI World Cup, which commenced in 2011, persisted as the Rohit Shurma-led side secured a convincing six-wicket win against Australia in Chennai on Sunday. This marks India's fourth consecutive triumph in a World Cup opening match, following their victories against Bangladesh in 2011, Pakistan in 2015, and South Africa in 2019.

2011 World Cup

The 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, held in the Indian subcontinent, was a tournament of immense significance. In the 2011 World Cup opener, India amassed a formidable 370 runs in Dhaka, with Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli both notching centuries. Bangladesh, in response, managed to compile only 283 runs, resulting in a convincing victory for the Indian team. This triumph served as a vital confidence booster for India and paved the way for a triumphant World Cup campaign.

2015 World Cup

In the 2015 World Cup opener, India faced their arch-rivals, Pakistan, at the Adelaide Oval, Virat Kohli played a memorable innings, scoring a magnificent 107 as India posted a total of 300 runs. Mohammed Shami's exceptional bowling performance, claiming four wickets, dismantled Pakistan's batting lineup, leading to a resounding victory for the Men in Blue.

This victory against Pakistan not only upheld India's tradition of winning opening matches but also conveyed a resolute message to their rivals about their World Cup aspirations. India's ability to perform under pressure in high-stakes matches was evident once again.

2019 World Cup

In the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, India's opening match featured South Africa. Captain Rohit Sharma took center stage, crafting an unbeaten 122 runs. India comfortably chased down South Africa's target of 227 runs, initiating their campaign with a comfortable six-wicket victory. Rohit Sharma's century in this opener exemplified India's robust batting lineup, while the bowlers showcased their capacity to curtail the opposition. This victory reaffirmed India's reputation as a formidable team in World Cup opening encounters.

2023 World Cup

In the 2023 Cncker World Cup opener, India continued their winning streak by triumphing over Australia. Virat Kohli and KL. Rahul both delivered robust performances, crafting gritty half-centuries. The Indian bowling unit, led by an outstanding display from Ravindra Jadeja, effectively dismantled Australia's batting lineup, restricting them to a total of 199 runs in Chennai on Sunday.

