India's star all-rounder doubtful for second Test, coach Rahul Dravid states...

India's star all-rounder doubtful for 2nd Test with a hamstring niggle. Here's what Rahul Dravid said about the injury scare.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 01:53 PM IST

The dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja not only marked a pivotal moment in India’s run chase in Hyderabad but may also shape the course of the entire series. Ben Stokes' accurate throw resulted in a run-out for Jadeja, leaving him struggling with a hamstring injury.

Now, his availability for the second Test in Visakhapatnam, commencing on February 2, remains uncertain. Head coach Rahul Dravid, addressing the issue in the post-match press conference, confirmed Jadeja's struggles and expressed his intention to consult the team's physio for further information.

'We'll see. I honestly haven't had a chance to speak to the physio as yet. Once I get back, I'll speak to him and see what it is about,' Dravid informed the media. With only four days until the second Test, Jadeja's recovery may extend beyond the timeframe.

On Day 4, Jadeja's dismissal for just two runs during India's pursuit of 231 put them at 119/6. Subsequently, Shreyas Iyer's departure without adding to the score further weakened India's position, allowing England to dominate. Despite Jadeja's earlier five-wicket haul in the Test, Ollie Pope's commanding 196-run innings in the second innings overshadowed his performance.

Jadeja's notable contributions with the bat included an impressive 87 runs from 180 deliveries, featuring seven fours and a couple of sixes, helping India post 436 and secure a 190-run lead.

Expressing disappointment, Dravid highlighted India's failure to capitalize in the first innings and emphasized the missed opportunity to build more pressure. 'I thought we left probably 70 runs on the board in the first innings. Conditions were good to bat on day two, and we got some good starts, but we didn’t really capitalize. We didn't get a 100, you know, a really big hundred. The second innings is always going to be challenging,' Dravid remarked.

