India-born Simi Singh becomes first cricketer to score ODI century batting at No 8 for Ireland

India-born Simranjit Singh, aka Simi Singh, of Mohali, Punjab, who failed to make the senior state side and shifted to Ireland, went down in record books as the first player to score a century while batting at No. 8 in One-Day International cricket.

The 34-year-old hit 100 not out off 91 deliveries (14x4s) in Ireland's 70-run loss to South Africa in the third and final ODI. Before Singh's ton, Sam Curran's 95 not out against India in Pune and Chris Woakes's 95 not out against Sri Lanka in Nottingham were the highest in the No. 8 position in ODI cricket.

"Simi spends more time in the nets than anyone else," Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie was quoted as saying by Irish Times.

"He works so hard on his game and has grown into a top all-rounder for us," Balbirnie added after the 3-match series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Singh, who bowls off-spin, had also taken the wicket of Quinton de Kock, who had scored 120 off 91 deliveries and stitched a 225-run partnership with fellow opener Janneman Malan (177 off 169 balls).

"I thought he also bowled well today and to get his maiden century from number eight was a credit not just to him but to the guys who hung around with him," Balbirnie had further added.

Simi Singh's journey:

Singh who was originally from Mohali had played age-group cricket for Punjab. After he had failed to make it to the highest level for the state, he went to Ireland in 2006.

He earned an ECB Level 2 coaching degree and certificate as a personal trainer and also got Irish citizenship a few years back. He also worked in stores, cleaned toilets, and then began coaching cricket to schoolchildren.