IND W vs NZ W 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India Women vs New Zealand Women match in Queenstown

The India women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, is all set to take on New Zealand in a one-off T20I on Wednesday. The shortest format of the game will be followed by five ODIs, as the Women in Blue will look to finetune their preparations ahead of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, starting on March 4.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will surely be looking to carry her good form from the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) - where she amassed 406 runs from 13 games - into this clash. However, she had a stark contrast last 12 months in T20Is for India where she scored just 121 runs from six matches.

Even the trio of Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol and Shikha Pandey do not find themselves in the T20I squad. Meanwhile, Meghna Singh is likely to make her T20I debut, while Yastika Bhatia and Sneh Rana could also be part of the playing XI.

Dream11 Prediction – India Women vs New Zealand Women – 1st T20I in Queenstown

IND W vs NZ W Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India Women vs New Zealand Women

India Women vs New Zealand Women My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Katey Martin

Batters: Suzie Bates, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Jess Kerr, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

IND W vs NZ W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Sneh Rana, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (C), Amy Satterthwaite (VC), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Down

India Women vs New Zealand Women My Dream11 Playing XI

Katey Martin, Suzie Bates, Smriti Mandhana (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite, Deepti Sharma (VC), Jess Kerr, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

India Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details

The match begins at 05:30 AM IST and will take place at John Davies Oval, Queenstown on Wednesday, February 09. There will be no LIVE telecast of the match on TV. The match can be LIVE streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Sabbhineni Meghana.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (captain), Amy Satterthwaite (VC), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.