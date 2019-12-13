IND vs WI: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly gives his verdict on Team India's 'fearless batting' in T20I series win vs WI

Team India were in top form on Wednesday (December 11) during their third and final T20I of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Opener Rohit Sharma played a class-oozing knock of 71 runs off just 34 delivers and formed a formidable partnership with KL Rahul.

During the match, Rohit also smashed his 400th six in international cricket and skipper Virat Kohli stayed unbeaten on 70 runs and became the first Indian cricketer to score 1000 runs on home soil in the shortest format of the game.

KL Rahul also played a magnificent knock of 91 helped India cruise to a comfortable win by 67 runs over the Caribbean side.

With this win, the home side also secured a 2-1 win in the three-match series.

Also read Watch: Virat Kohli blows kiss to Anushka Sharma on 2nd marriage anniversary after his colossus knock against West Indies

Even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly, lauded the 'Men In Blue' for putting up a "fearless batting" display in the final T20I match against the West Indies.

Ganguly took to Twitter and praised Virat Kohli and Co. and said India's series win was not a surprise.

“Not many expected india to lose a series .. win was not a surprise .. what will stand out is the fearless batting which all will see in T20 now ..play without fear .. no one plays for his place but plays to win ..well done india,” Ganguly's tweet read on Twitter.

Speaking at the post-match interview, Skipper Virat Kohli said: “We had spoken a lot (about batting first and winning). It was about going out there and executing. I was in the zone and I carried on.”

“Told KL, he needs to bat long and hold one end. It was a pretty special inning and also being our second wedding anniversary, it was a special gift."

"It was a special night and one of the best innings I have played. And batting first we won, feels really good,” he added.