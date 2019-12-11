IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian cricketer to score 1000 T20I runs on home turf

Team India skipper Virat Kohli became the first Indian cricketer to score 1,000 T20I runs on home soil on Wednesday during India's third and final T20I match against West Indies.

The 31-year-old was in top form his side on the night and played some delightful shots.

Before this match, Virat needed just six more runs to achieve the landmark of scoring 1,000 runs on home soil in T20I cricket

New Zealand's Colin Munro and Martin Guptill are the only two other batsmen who managed to reach the feat of 1,000 runs on their home soil in the past.

While Guptill has 1430 runs, Munro is currently sitting on exactly 1000 runs for their country.

During the second match of the three-match T2oI series, Kohli went past Rohit Sharma to become the highest run-scorers of the year in the shortest format of the game.

Kohli today played a magnificent unbeaten knock of 70 runs off 29 delivers and helped India cruize to 240/3 from their allocated 20 overs.