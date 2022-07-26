Search icon
IND vs WI 3rd ODI live streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI in Trinidad

Know all the details about the 3rd ODI match between India vs West Indies which will be played at the Queens Park Cricket Stadium on 27th July.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 09:34 PM IST

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI

India and West Indies will face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. The visitors have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and will be looking to complete a whitewash. 

On the other side, West Indies will seek a consolation win in the third encounter. Earlier, India rode on an emphatic batting display from Axar Patel to seal a win in the second clash. The Men in Blue were in a spot of bother at 256/6 but Patel held his nerves and took India over the line.

When and what time will the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match start?

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be played on July 27 (Wednesday) at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match take place?

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will take place at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. 

Which channel will telecast India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match in India?

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be aired on DD Sports in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match in India?

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match live streaming will be available on the Fancode App.

IND vs WI Probable Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

