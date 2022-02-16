IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs West Indies live in India

After a successful ODI series, India will now be locking horn with West Indies in a three-match T20I series starting from Wednesday. The venue has changed from Ahemadabad to Kolkata for the T20I series.

The Men in Blue will surely be high on confidence as they whitewashed the Windies 3-0 in the ODI series. The Rohit Sharma-led side however faced some injury scares as the team would be missing the services of Washington Sundar, KL Rahul, and Axar Patel.

Sundar sustained a left hamstring muscle strain while fielding in the third ODI and has been ruled out. Kuldeep Yadav would be replacing Sundar in the squad. As for Rahul, he also sustained an upper left hamstring strain while fielding in the 2nd ODI.

Talking about Axar, he recently tested positive for Covid-19 and has undergone the final stage of rehabilitation. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda have replaced the two players in the Indian team.

Here is all you need to know about India vs West Indies 1st T20I:

When and what time will the first T20I match between India vs West Indies start?

The first T20I match between India vs West Indies will be played on February 16 (Wednesday) at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will the first T20I match between India vs West Indies take place?

The first T20I match between India vs West Indies will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Which channel will telecast the first T20I match between India vs West Indies​ in India?

The first T20I match between India vs West Indies will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the first T20I match between India vs West Indies​ in India?

The first T20I match between India vs West Indies will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh.