IND vs WI 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs West Indies match in Kolkata

After whitewashing them in the ODI series, India will be taking on West Indies in the three-match T20I series. The Men in Blue had last played a T20I series against New Zealand last year and had defeated them 3-0.

However, before the series began, India faced a blow as the side would be missing the services of Washington Sundar, KL Rahul, and Axar Patel.

Sundar sustained a left hamstring muscle strain while fielding in the third ODI and has been ruled out. Kuldeep Yadav would be replacing Sundar in the squad. As for Rahul, he also sustained an upper left hamstring strain while fielding in the 2nd ODI.

Talking about Axar, he recently tested positive for Covid-19 and has undergone the final stage of rehabilitation. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda have replaced the two players in the Indian team.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs West Indies – 1st T20I in Kolkata

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Odean Smith

IND vs WI Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell

Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (C), Shreyas Iyer, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (VC), Romario Shepherd, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Odean Smith

India vs West Indies Match Details

The match begins at 07:00 PM IST and will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, February 16. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh.