IND vs WI 1st ODI: Shubman Gill dismissed after Nicholas Pooran's bullseye throw, watch video

Shubman Gill dismissed after text-book pickup and throw from Nicholas Pooran

Team India opener Shubman Gill was dismissed after scoring 64 runs following a text-book pick up and throw from Windies captain Nicholas Pooran. Gill was looking in terrific form after he notched his half-century in 36 balls, but Pooran showcased his athleticism to put an end to his bright start.

The incident happened in the 18th over of India's innings. Gill punched a good-lengthy outside the leg stump going delivery in the direction of Pooran who was stationed at square leg. He called for a quick single but was dismissed run out after a spectacular throw from the Windies skipper.

Pooran got down in the field to pick up the ball and in one swing he hurled the ball towards the non-striker's end. To his delight, the West Indies all-rounder's throw hit the stumps bullseye to put an end to Gill's inning.

Watch:

Along with his fellow opener and captain Shikhar Dhawan, Gill had racked up a 119-run partnership, but it was brought to an abrupt end. Despite the dismissal, however, West Indies couldn't put the brakes on India's inning as runs continued to flow.

Dhawan was nearing his century, while Shreyas Iyer was nearing his fifty as India scored 206/1 after 33 overs.