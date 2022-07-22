IND vs WI: After Ravindra Jadeja's injury update by BCCI, check out how CSK reacted

Chennai Super Kings react after Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of IND vs WI ODIs

During the first ODI between India and England on Friday, at Queen's Park Oval, Ravindra Jadeja didn't take to the field. Earlier, during the toss, Shikhar Dhawan confirmed that it was an injury issue. Shortly after BCCI tweeted and informed that the all-rounder had been ruled out of the first and second ODI of the series.

Jadeja's IPL team Chennai Super Kings also reacted after BCCI issued an update on his injury. The apex board further informed that Jadeja's availability for the third ODI would be monitored.

The all-rounder was all set to act as vice-captain for the Indian team on Friday, but he wasn't named in the playing XI by captain Dhawan.

BCCI later tweeted, "Team India all-rounder Mr. Ravindra Jadeja has sustained an injury to his right knee and has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies. The BCCI Medical team is monitoring his progress and a decision on his participation in the third ODI will be taken accordingly."

After confirmation from BCCI, CSK also took to Twitter to wish their former captain a speedy recovery.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery, Rockstar! #WIvIND #WhistlePodu @imjadeja," wrote the four-time IPL winning franchise.

Earlier, Jadeja had captained the Yellow Army during IPL 2022 but stepped down mid-way through the season after CSK could only win 2 games from 8 under his leadership.