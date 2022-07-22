Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs WI: After Ravindra Jadeja's injury update by BCCI, check out how CSK reacted

Chennai Super Kings reacted on Twitter after BCCI announced that Ravindra Jadeja had been ruled out of the first and second ODI versus West Indies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 09:04 PM IST

IND vs WI: After Ravindra Jadeja's injury update by BCCI, check out how CSK reacted
Chennai Super Kings react after Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of IND vs WI ODIs

During the first ODI between India and England on Friday, at Queen's Park Oval, Ravindra Jadeja didn't take to the field. Earlier, during the toss, Shikhar Dhawan confirmed that it was an injury issue. Shortly after BCCI tweeted and informed that the all-rounder had been ruled out of the first and second ODI of the series. 

Jadeja's IPL team Chennai Super Kings also reacted after BCCI issued an update on his injury. The apex board further informed that Jadeja's availability for the third ODI would be monitored. 

The all-rounder was all set to act as vice-captain for the Indian team on Friday, but he wasn't named in the playing XI by captain Dhawan. 

READ| IND vs WI 1st ODI: Shubman Gill smashes fifty, netizens joke 'Sara Tendulkar will be pleased'

BCCI later tweeted, "Team India all-rounder Mr. Ravindra Jadeja has sustained an injury to his right knee and has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies. The BCCI Medical team is monitoring his progress and a decision on his participation in the third ODI will be taken accordingly."

After confirmation from BCCI, CSK also took to Twitter to wish their former captain a speedy recovery. 

"Wishing you a speedy recovery, Rockstar! #WIvIND #WhistlePodu @imjadeja," wrote the four-time IPL winning franchise. 

READ| 'We are all good, even myself': Shikhar Dhawan's cheeky reply on Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli's absence

Earlier, Jadeja had captained the Yellow Army during IPL 2022 but stepped down mid-way through the season after CSK could only win 2 games from 8 under his leadership. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBSE Class 10 result: Diya Namdev of Shamli scored 100 percent marks
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.