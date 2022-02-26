IND vs SL 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs Sri Lanka match in Dharamsala

Unbeaten in their last 10 T20Is, Team India will be looking to carry forth the same momentum when they face Sri Lanka in the 2nd clash, this time in Dharamsala. The first game was a one-sided affair as the Men in Blue wrapped up a comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka by a massive 62 runs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan played the best innings of his career as he along with a half-century by Shreyas Iyer helped take India to 199 total. The bowlers later did the rest. The Indian side is surely hard to beat at home and considering their current form, they are the likely favourites to win the second and seal the series as well.

Talking about Sri Lanka, they, on the other hand, weren’t up to the task and had given up the match way too early. They had played ordinary shots while chasing and will need something special from the players to level the series.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs Sri Lanka – 2nd T20I in Dharamsala

IND vs SL Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Praveen Jayawickrama

IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad / Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Kumara

India vs Sri Lanka My Dream11 Playing XI

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (C), Shreyas Iyer, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Venkatesh Iyer (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Praveen Jayawickrama

India vs Sri Lanka Match Details

The match begins at 07:00 PM IST and will take place at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday, February 26. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma(c), Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Janith Liyanage, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando