IND vs SL 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match in Guwahati

IND vs SL 1st ODI, 2023

India will host Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday (January 10) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati after winning the T20I series. Rohit Sharma, who missed the current T20I series, will lead the Indian team. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer have all returned to the squad. The trio were not selected for the T20I series. Hardik Pandya, who led the side in the T20I series, has been named Rohit's deputy. He last played an ODI against England in July o last year.

In the bowling department, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh are also part of the team, having both been a part of the T20I series. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are the two other pacers in the squad, with Shami having last played an ODI in July of last year. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are the two spinners in the team, though only one of them is likely to make it into the playing eleven for this game.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is a force to be reckoned with in this format, with Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka key to their fortunes. Sri Lanka, like Team India, has a well-balanced squad and will be looking for an upset win in what promises to be a thrilling encounter in Guwahati.

Match Details

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI

Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Time: 1:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs SL 1st ODI match

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Virat Kohli, Dasun Shanaka, Shreyas Iyer (c), Charith Asalanka

All-rounder: Wanindu Hasaranga (vc)

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana

IND vs SL 1st ODI My Dream11 team

Rohit Sharma, Pathum Nissanka, Virat Kohli, Charith Asalanka, Suryakumar Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Hardik Pandya (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Shami, Lahiru Kumara, Yuzvendra Chahal

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka’s ODI squad: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Pramod Madushan.

