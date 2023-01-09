Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Big blow to Team India as THIS star player may miss series due to injury

Earlier, it was said by BCCI that Bumrah has been included in the ODI squad against Sri Lanka on recommendation of the all-India selection committee.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 02:07 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Big blow to Team India as THIS star player may miss series due to injury
File photo

Ace Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah is highly unlikely to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka scheduled to start on Tuesday (January 10). According to BCCI sources, it has been decided not to rush Bumrah into action without proper assessment. It is to be noted that Bumrah is not among Team India players who landed in Guwahati to play in the first ODI.

Earlier, it was said by BCCI that 29-year-old fast bowler has been included in the ODI squad against Sri Lanka on the recommendation of the all-India selection committee. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's ODI squad for the upcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka," the BCCI had said in a press release on January 3.

It may be recalled that Bumrah is not playing cricket since September 2022 and he had also missed the ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to injury. "The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon," the BCCI had further said.

However, sources said that Bumrah will not play in the ODIs against Sri Lanka as NCA staff have recommended not to rush the pacer into action soon. Sources added that Bumrah is likely to represent Team India in New Zealand series which is set to begin from January 18.

India's updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aabha Paul, Neelam Bhanushali, Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain: XXX, Gandii Baat stars who are internet night queens as well
Top 5 companies expected to continue layoffs in Tech sector in 2023
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in 2022
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida news: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddha Nagar till January 31; What’s allowed, what’s not
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.