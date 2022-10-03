Search icon
IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Top 10 funny memes after India beat South Africa by 16 runs despite David Miller century

India prevailed over South Africa by 16 runs in a contest that saw well in excess of 400 runs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

Image Credit: Twitter

India took an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series against South Africa on Sunday, October 2, with a 16-run triumph at the Barasapra Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Despite being put into bat first after losing the toss, the hosts made sure they had more than enough runs on the board to give South Africa a fight for their money.

While skipper Rohit Sharma and batting superstar Virat Kohli both batted brilliantly, it was vice-captain KL Rahul's steadiness and Suryakumar Yadav's blockbuster innings that stood out from the crowd and helped India reach a total of 237.

The Men in Blue got off to a quick start, with Rohit and Rahul attacking the Proteas bowlers from the get-go. The pair put up 96 runs in 9.5 overs when Rohit was removed for 43 runs off 37 deliveries.

With Suryakumar going berserk from one end, Virat played a brilliant supporting knock, allowing the former to do the majority of the scoring. The Mumbai batsman scored an 18-ball 50 before a devastating run out ended his stay at the crease with an individual score of 61 from only 22 balls.

Kohli (49*) and Dinesh Karthik's quickfire unbeaten 17 pushed India to a massive 237/3. Only Keshav Maharaj (2/23) could make an impact with the ball for South Africa.

In response, South Africa faced a mountain to climb after losing the wickets of skipper Temba Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw with few runs on the board. Meanwhile, Aiden Markram put up a strong performance, scoring a 19-ball 33.

Miller achieved his second T20I century, which came off 46 balls. Both he and de Kock contributed to an unbeaten 174-run fourth-wicket partnership. Miller finished unbeaten on 106 runs off 47 deliveries, while Quinton de Kock hit 69* off 48 balls.

Arshdeep Singh (2/62) and Axar Patel (1/53) and were the pick of the bowlers for India.

Here’re the top 10 memes from the second T20 between India and South Africa:

 

