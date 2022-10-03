LLC 2022: Mitchell Johnson shoves Yusuf Pathan in ugly fight, Aussie pacer likely to get one match ban

Yusuf Pathan, Mitchell Johnson engage in ugly fight

During the 2022 Legends League Cricket match between Bhilwara Kings and India Capitals at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium on Sunday, all-rounder Yusuf Pathan and Mitchell Johnson got into an ugly brawl.

The incident's video has now become a hit on social media. Yusuf can be seen fighting with Johnson in the video before being shoved by the pacer. The umpire immediately intervened and escorted Johnson to the opposite side.

Batting first, Kings got off to a fast start, with William Porterfield (59) and Shane Watson (65), who combined for 116 runs for the second wicket. Pathan then arrived at the fourth position and maintained his strong performance throughout the event.

Frustrated by the opposition's attack, Johnson, who is notorious for his sledging, took a shot at Pathan, which irritated the all-rounder. In an instant, the former India batsman stormed towards the bowling end while engaging in a furious argument with the pacer. Things then escalated, and Johnson shoved Pathan, but the umpire quickly moved Johnson from the pitch. The video showed Capitals players Denesh Ramdin and Solomon Mire, as well as on-field officials in the vicinity of both players.

WATCH:

#ICYMI: Things got really heated in @llct20 between Yusuf Pathan and Mitchell Johnson. pic.twitter.com/4EnwxlOg5P — Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 2, 2022

Sources told IANS that the organisers are not at all happy with what happened and are planning to ban Johnson for a match as per ICC laws.

Meanwhile, the former New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor and West Indies star Ashley Nurse smashed blazing half-centuries to help India Capitals enter the final after beating Bhilwara Kings by four wickets.

Taylor smashed 84 off 39 balls, including nine fours and five monster sixes, while Nurse scored an unbeaten 60. His 28-ball stunning performance included five fours and four sixes as India Capitals comfortably chased down the season's highest score with three balls to spare.

Despite their defeat on Sunday, Irfan Pathan's Bhilwara Kings will have another chance to reach the final when they face third-placed Gujarat Giants in an eliminator match at the same location on Monday.

On Wednesday, the final will be contested in Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

READ| Assam man spends Rs 23,000 to 'click a selfie' with his hero Virat Kohli