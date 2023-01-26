IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

IND vs NZ 1st T20I predicted playing XI: Here's how India and New Zealand could lineup in the first T20I of the series on January 27 in Ranchi.

India will host New Zealand for the opening match of their three-game T20I series on January 27. The Men in Blue is entering this series on the back of an impressive clean sweep in the ODI series against the Kiwis. Led by Hardik Pandya, India will be looking to carry their momentum from the ODI series into the T20Is and continue their winning streak.

However, India will be without their star players Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah. It will be intriguing to observe how this youthful squad fares against the New Zealanders.

Prithvi Shaw has made a triumphant return to the Indian T20I squad after an absence of 1.5 years, sparking an intriguing question: who will open for the Men in Blue? Will it be Shubman Gill or Prithvi Shaw? Or will both of them open, leaving Ishan Kishan out of the equation? Another interesting decision that captain Hardik must make is between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. It will be exciting to see how the team lines up for their opening match.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner and company will be eager to put on a stellar performance in the series. Although they may be the underdogs on paper, New Zealand has a number of players with the potential to turn the tide of the match.

Match Details

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I

Date & Time: 27 January, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is renowned for aiding spinners, making T20 games on this venue typically low-scoring affairs. As a result, the team that wins the toss may opt to field first in order to capitalize on the dew factor.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 24°C on match day, with 52% humidity and 10 km/h winds. There is no chance of precipitation during the game, ensuring ideal conditions for an exciting match.

IND vs NZ Predicted Playing XI:

India: Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Squads

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

