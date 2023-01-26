IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Headlines

‘Just like Rahul Gandhi…’: BJP accuses AAP Raghav Chadha of forging signatures of 5 MPs

Pakistan’s richest cricketer’s net worth is less than half of Virat Kohli; it’s not Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam

Parliament passes bill to empower President with management accountability of IIMs

Hrithik Roshan recalls being bullied in childhood, cites similarities with his Koi…Mil Gaya character: ‘I used to be…’

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq lane bungalow, may shift soon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘Just like Rahul Gandhi…’: BJP accuses AAP Raghav Chadha of forging signatures of 5 MPs

Meet India's 3rd richest woman who earned Rs 1867 crore via Rs 49 crore investment, net worth is...

'Dravid was world-class player but he doesn't deserve...':Ex-PAK star takes a dig at India head coach

 Superfoods Alia Bhatt eats in a day for weight loss

7 magnesium rich foods to fight headache issues

5 exercises to relieve joint pain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

Hrithik Roshan recalls being bullied in childhood, cites similarities with his Koi…Mil Gaya character: ‘I used to be…’

'I have not forgotten anything': Asha Bhosle says only she knows the history of film industry- Watch

After backlash to Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, Farhan Akhtar says 'we hope you will show him...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

IND vs NZ 1st T20I predicted playing XI: Here's how India and New Zealand could lineup in the first T20I of the series on January 27 in Ranchi.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India will host New Zealand for the opening match of their three-game T20I series on January 27. The Men in Blue is entering this series on the back of an impressive clean sweep in the ODI series against the Kiwis. Led by Hardik Pandya, India will be looking to carry their momentum from the ODI series into the T20Is and continue their winning streak.

However, India will be without their star players Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah. It will be intriguing to observe how this youthful squad fares against the New Zealanders.

Prithvi Shaw has made a triumphant return to the Indian T20I squad after an absence of 1.5 years, sparking an intriguing question: who will open for the Men in Blue? Will it be Shubman Gill or Prithvi Shaw? Or will both of them open, leaving Ishan Kishan out of the equation? Another interesting decision that captain Hardik must make is between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. It will be exciting to see how the team lines up for their opening match.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner and company will be eager to put on a stellar performance in the series. Although they may be the underdogs on paper, New Zealand has a number of players with the potential to turn the tide of the match.

Match Details

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I

Date & Time: 27 January, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is renowned for aiding spinners, making T20 games on this venue typically low-scoring affairs. As a result, the team that wins the toss may opt to field first in order to capitalize on the dew factor.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 24°C on match day, with 52% humidity and 10 km/h winds. There is no chance of precipitation during the game, ensuring ideal conditions for an exciting match.

IND vs NZ Predicted Playing XI:

India: Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Squads

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

READ| Meet Leon Hayward- A chartered accountant who knocked India out of FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Anupam Kher misses Satish Kaushik on Friendship Day, shares photo

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar showers praises on PM Modi, says 'no other strong...'

HDFC Bank raises home loan interest rates ahead of RBI meeting, impact on EMIs explained

Manipur violence: Five policemen suspended over May 4 incident

Uttar Pradesh: Roof of temple verandah collapses in Agra, minor girl killed

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE