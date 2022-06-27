IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs Ireland match in Dublin

India vs Ireland

After a 7-wicket victory in the first clash, India is all set to face Ireland in the second and final T20I game. In the first game India had won the toss and decided to field first, but rain played spoilsport and the overs were reduced to 12.

Coming to bat, Ireland posted 108 runs with Harry Tector hammering 64 runs. For the Men in Blue, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal took 1 wicket each.

Coming to the chase, Deepak Hooda and Ishan Kishan stacked 47 runs and 26 runs respectively. The side did face difficulty after Craig Young hunted 2 wickets for Ireland and was on the verge of a hattrick.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs Ireland – 2nd T20I in Dublin

IND vs IRE Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs Ireland

India vs Ireland My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Ishan Kishan, Harry Tector, Deepak Hooda, Paul Stirling, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Gareth Delany

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Craig Young, Yuzvendra Chahal

IND vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

India vs Ireland My Dream11 Playing XI

Lorcan Tucker (VC), Ishan Kishan, Harry Tector, Deepak Hooda, Paul Stirling, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Gareth Delany, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Craig Young, Yuzvendra Chahal

India vs Ireland Match Details

The match begins at 09:00 PM IST and will take place at Castle Avenue, Dublin on Tuesday, June 28. The match will be aired live on Sony Network in India. Fans can live stream the match on the SonyLiv app.

Squads

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Craig Young.