IND vs BAN: WATCH Rohit Sharma's epic reaction after Rishabh Pant's failed DRS review

Not the outing Team India had expected as the Men in Blue lost by 7 wickets against Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The visitors chased down the 149-run target in the national capital to script their first-ever win over India in the short format.

The loss was handed to India due to the silly mistakes on the field. From poor fielding efforts and dropped catches to even failed DRS reviews made the game tougher for India.

Talking about failed DRS, in the last ball of the 10th over, it was wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant who had insisted stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma to take the review.

The umpire refused to raise his finger despite an appeal for a caught behind. Rohit went with Pant’s instinct, however, the review showed no spike on the ultra-edge triggering a hilarious reaction from the Hitman.

With the review gone waste and Soumya Sarkar still on the crease, Rohit was seen walking towards Pant with a cheeky smile as he ended up facepalming himself. Pant too looked towards Rohit with a smile but then went back to stand behind the stumps.

WATCH:

Talking about the DRS review gone wrong, Rohit in the post-match press conference said, "When you are not in the right position, you have to trust your bowler and wicket-keeper to make a decision for you...Rishabh (Rishabh Pant) is still very young, he has hardly played 10-12 T20 games. So he will need time to understand those kinds of things".