IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav gives savage reply to 'India being 0-1 down against Australia' question

Suryakumar Yadav gives savage reply to Murali Karthik

Team India lost the first T20I against Australia in Mohali by four wickets but despite this, the team remains upbeat and they are brimming with confidence to fend off the challenge posed by reigning T20 World Cup champs.

Suryakumar Yadav was quizzed about India's chances against Australia, and how the team was feeling ahead of the second T20I, with the Men in Blue needing to win both their remaining matches.

SKY, however, was upbeat and came up with a savage response, as he clarified that the Indian team will still not bow down to the pressure.

Speaking ahead of the second T20I in Nagpur, the interviewer, Murali Karthik asked Surya that the world's number 1 ranked T20 team in the world faced a stern challenge after being 0-1 down against the reigning T20 World Champions, what was happening in the dressing room, to which he had a simple yet savage reply.

First, SKY laughed and then he replied, "1-1 tonight."

The second fixture between India and Australia has been delayed due to a wet outfield. It has been raining in the past couple of days in Nagpur, and hence there was dew on the outfield even before the toss.

Toss was initially slated to be held at the usual 6:30 PM, but it was delayed to 07:00 PM and later upon inspection, the umpires decided that the next inspection would be done at 08:00 PM.