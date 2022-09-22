Search icon
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in India

Here's all you need to know about India vs Australia 2nd T20I: From live streaming, venue, probable playing XIs and more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 06:53 PM IST

Team India will be eyeing redemption as they gear up to take on Australia in the second T20I in Nagpur. Rohit Sharma's side have gone down 0-1 in the three-match T20I series, having lost the first match in Mohali on Tuesday by four wickets. 

Cameron Green played a sublime 61-run inning, and afterwards, Matthew Wade applied the finishing touches with his 45-run effort as the visitors chased down the required 209-run target with four balls to spare. 

The Men in Blue missed Jasprit Bumrah in the death as Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave away 16 runs in the penultimate over but Bumrah is likely to play in Nagpur which comes as a huge boost for the hosts. 

Both sides couldn't complete their training session ahead of the second T20I due to rain and the weather remains a threat to the fixture. 

Here's all you need to know about India vs Australia 2nd T20I

 

When will India vs Australia 2nd T20I match take place?

India vs Australia 2nd T20I match will be played on Friday, September 23.

 

Where will India vs Australia 2nd T20l match take place?

India vs Australia 2nd T20I match will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

What time will India vs Australia 2nd T20l match begin?

India vs Australia 2nd T20I match will begin at 7:00 PM IST. 

 

Where can you watch India vs Australia 2nd T20l match live on TV in India?

India vs Australia 2nd T20l match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch India vs Australia 2nd T20l match live streaming in India?

India vs Australia 2nd T20l match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

 

India vs Australia probable playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav/ Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

