IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match in Nagpur

India vs Australia 2nd T20I dream11

After suffering a four-wicket loss in the first T20I, Team India will be hoping to make amends when they take on Australia in the second T20I on Friday. Rohit Sharma's men must win both their remaining matches to make a comeback in the three-match series.

Vice-captain KL Rahul scored a half-century, followed by a sublime 71-run unbeaten inning from Hardik Pandya who helped the Men in Blue score 208/6 in their respective 20 overs.

In reply, Aaron Finch's side chased down the required total with four balls to spare, courtesy of Cameron Green's 30-ball 61, followed by Matthew Wade's unbeaten 45-run effort that sealed the result.

Now that the visitors have taken a 0-1 lead in the series, Rohit and Co will have to play out of their skins to try and salvage the series. They will be hoping for a better show from the bowling unit and with Jasprit Bumrah back in contention, the Men in Blue have gotten a huge boost.

IND vs AUS Head-to-Head record:

Overall the two teams have played 24 T20I matches against each other. India have won 13 matches and have a slight edge historically, while Australia have won 10 matches. The remaining game produced no result.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs Australia 2nd T20I

Keeper – Mathew Wade

Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Steve Smith, KL Rahul (C)

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Cameron Green, Axar Patel

Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav/ Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

IND vs AUS My Dream11 team

Mathew Wade, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Steve Smith, KL Rahul (C), Hardik Pandya, Cameron Green, Axar Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel

IND vs AUS Match Details

The India vs Australia 2nd T20I is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, September 23 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The live-action will be telecasted on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.