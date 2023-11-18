IND vs AUS, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia final

Headlines

IND vs AUS: Hardik Pandya's special message to Team India ahead of World Cup 2023 final; watch viral video here

Govt to meet social media platforms on deepfake issue, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Director Nikhil Bhat reveals why he chose Tara Sutaria for Apurva: 'The misogynistic society we live in...'

IND vs AUS: Indian Railways announces special trains for World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad; check details

Watch: Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins' photoshoot ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AUS: Hardik Pandya's special message to Team India ahead of World Cup 2023 final; watch viral video here

Aarya actor Tariq Vasudeva calls social media 'a crowded place', says 'it has become very...' | Exclusive

'Are bhai yeh sab private room...': Netizens slam Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel for steamy moment inside Bigg Boss house

8 Bollywood movies based on cricket that were box office disasters

10 foreign actresses who made a mark in Bollywood

10 amazing health benefits of sesame seeds

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Director Nikhil Bhat reveals why he chose Tara Sutaria for Apurva: 'The misogynistic society we live in...'

Salman Khan leaves Katrina Kaif stunned as he almost kisses Emraan Hashmi at Tiger 3 success event: 'Inki aadat...'

'Are bhai yeh sab private room...': Netizens slam Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel for steamy moment inside Bigg Boss house

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs AUS, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia final

IND vs AUS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for final, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, India vs Australia.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 05:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India and Australia are gearing up for an epic showdown in the final of the highly anticipated 2023 Cricket World Cup on Sunday. India has been on an extraordinary winning streak throughout the tournament, triumphing in all nine of their group-stage matches and even eliminating New Zealand in the thrilling first semi-final.

The Men in Blue showcased their exceptional skills in Mumbai, where they unleashed a formidable batting display, amassing a staggering 397 runs against the Kiwis. Both Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer exhibited their brilliance by scoring centuries in this exhilarating match. In the second innings, Mohammed Shami delivered a masterful bowling performance, dismissing seven Kiwi batters with finesse.

Although the Black Caps managed to surpass the 320-run mark during their chase, it proved insufficient to secure them victory. Now, India is determined to complete their dominance by conquering Australia in the ultimate title clash on Sunday.

Match Details

IND vs AUS, ODI World Cup 2023, Final

Date and Time: November 19, 2:00 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction

Keeper: KL Rahul

Batters: David Warner, Virat Kohli(C), Travis Head, Rohit Sharma (VC)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AUS, My Dream11 prediction

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli (c), Shubman Gill, Mitchell Marsh, Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

READ| India's road to final 2023

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Explore best deals on elegant and versatile photo frames on Amazon

Meet engineer-turned-civil servant who cracked UPSC in 1970, resigned as IAS officer after 22 years due to...

What is 'Coffee Badging'? Exploring the emerging office trend that's brewing buzz

Climb to new heights with these ladder

‘Greatest finale of all time’: India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final to begin with IAF air show, watch video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE