IND vs AUS, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia final

IND vs AUS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for final, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, India vs Australia.

India and Australia are gearing up for an epic showdown in the final of the highly anticipated 2023 Cricket World Cup on Sunday. India has been on an extraordinary winning streak throughout the tournament, triumphing in all nine of their group-stage matches and even eliminating New Zealand in the thrilling first semi-final.

The Men in Blue showcased their exceptional skills in Mumbai, where they unleashed a formidable batting display, amassing a staggering 397 runs against the Kiwis. Both Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer exhibited their brilliance by scoring centuries in this exhilarating match. In the second innings, Mohammed Shami delivered a masterful bowling performance, dismissing seven Kiwi batters with finesse.

Although the Black Caps managed to surpass the 320-run mark during their chase, it proved insufficient to secure them victory. Now, India is determined to complete their dominance by conquering Australia in the ultimate title clash on Sunday.

Match Details

IND vs AUS, ODI World Cup 2023, Final

Date and Time: November 19, 2:00 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction

Keeper: KL Rahul

Batters: David Warner, Virat Kohli(C), Travis Head, Rohit Sharma (VC)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AUS, My Dream11 prediction

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli (c), Shubman Gill, Mitchell Marsh, Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

