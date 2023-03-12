'Didn't look like he was...': Axar Patel after Anushka Sharma's 'sickness' comment on Virat Kohli goes viral

IND vs AUS 4th Test: In the ongoing India vs Australia Test, India's star cricketer Virat Kohli scored his 28th century on Sunday. He hit the century in a Test match after over three years. He scored an exceptional 186 for the side.

Many fans and famous personalities including his wife and actress Anushka Sharma lauded Kohli for his feat. Anushka also made a major revelation about Kohli on her Instagram story. She revealed that Kohli was 'sick' as he took on Australia in Ahemdabad.

“Playing through sickness with this composure. Inspiring me always,” Anushka wrote on her Instagram story. However, during a press conference after the day, India all-rounder Axar Patel was asked about Kohli's health during his innings.

Axar replied, “I don't know. The way he was running between the wickets, it didn't look like he was sick!” He added, “In such hot weather, he forged a such a great partnership and ran so well. It was fun batting with him.”

On Day 4 of the final Test series against Australia, Kohli scored 186 runs which came off 364 balls including 15 fours. Meanwhile, Team India posted a score of 570/9 in the first innings.

Kohli hit his highest Test score against Australia but fell merely 14 runs short of a double ton. The former Indian skipper last hit a century in a Test in November 2019 against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

