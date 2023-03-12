Search icon
Virat Kohli hits first Test century in over three years, netizens say 'genius at his work'

Virat Kohli scored his last Test century against Bangladesh in November 2019.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

Virat Kohli hits first Test century in over three years, netizens say 'genius at his work' (Photo: Twitter/mufaddal_vohra)

Ind vs Aus: Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli has scored a ton in the ongoing Test against Australia in Ahmedabad. He hit his 28th Test century after more than three years on Sunday. Kohli scored a Test hundred for the first time since November 2019.

The 34-year-old cricketer hit his last Test century against Bangladesh in Kolkata. As the former skipper finally scored a century after a long time, netizens and other personalities congratulated him. Kohli was also seen pumped up after reaching hitting a 100. 

A video of him celebrating his feat has also gone viral on social media. The star batter received a standing ovation from the dressing room and the fans. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag wrote, "Class is permanent. This is an exceptional innings from Virat. Faith in the almighty, tremendous belief in himself. A special 75th international for the King."

Another user wrote, "The celebrations of Virat Kohli when he completed his 150 runs - The Genius at his work." Here's how other have reacted to Kohli's latest Test century.

 

 

 

 

