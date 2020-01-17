IND vs AUS: BCCI names KS Bharat as back-up for concussed Rishabh Pant

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called in Andhra Pradesh's wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat on Friday (January 17) as Rishabh Pant's back, who suffered a concussion during the first ODI in Mumbai and was ruled out from the second encounter between India and Australia.

The 26-year-old is yet to make his debut for Team India but has played in 74 first-class matches, scoring 4143 runs with a strike rate of over 100 in T20s.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named K S Bharat as the back-up wicket-keeper for the 2nd ODI in Rajkot against Australia,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

"With Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan being a part of the India A side in New Zealand, the selection committee decided to name K S Bharat as back-up wicket-keeper,” he added.

“His recovery is being monitored and a call on his availability for the final ODI in Bengaluru will be taken accordingly,” the BCCI said.

Team India is currently taking on Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday (January 17).

The home side got absolutely outclassed by the Aussies by 10 wickets in the first ODI at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Skipper Aaron Finch and his opening partner David Warner's partnership proved to be lethal for the Indian bowlers.

The duo chased down the below-par 255 run total in just 37.4 overs with ease as they remained glued to the middle till the very end.

The two even stitched a record-breaking 258-run partnership for the first wicket.

Both reached their tons, with Finch scoring 110* in 114 balls, while Warner scoring 128* in 112 balls.