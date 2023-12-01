Headlines

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I: Rinku Singh, Axar Patel shine as India beat Australia by 20 runs, lead series 3-1

India, Sweden announce launch of LeadIT 2 in Dubai

IPL 2024 auction: List of players with INR 1 crore base price

IPL 2024 auction: List of players with INR 1.5 crore base price

IPL 2024 auction: List of players with INR 2 crore base price

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I: Rinku Singh, Axar Patel shine as India beat Australia by 20 runs, lead series 3-1

India, Sweden announce launch of LeadIT 2 in Dubai

IPL 2024 auction: List of players with INR 1 crore base price

Teams with most wins in T20Is

Reasons why you should eat ghee on empty stomach

8 calcium-rich dry fruits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Salaar Ceasefire trailer: Prabhas slays dozens of baddies to protect Prithviraj Sukumaran, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Not Sridevi, but this superstar was Yash Chopra's first choice for Chandni, she rejected her the role as...

Ranveer Singh addresses criticism on being cast in Don 3 in place of Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I am hoping to make…’

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I: Rinku Singh, Axar Patel shine as India beat Australia by 20 runs, lead series 3-1

This victory has now secured an insurmountable 3-1 lead for India in the five-match series.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 10:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rinku Singh's explosive innings, coupled with a remarkable three-wicket haul by Axar Patel, propelled India to a resounding 20-run victory over Australia in the fourth T20I match held in Raipur. This victory has now secured an insurmountable 3-1 lead for India in the five-match series.

Despite a promising start from Travis Head, who bludgeoned 31 runs off just 16 deliveries, Australia struggled to maintain their momentum as they continued to lose wickets. Axar Patel emerged as the hero for India, claiming three crucial wickets, while Deepak Chahar contributed with two dismissals.

Prior to this, Rinku Singh's blistering knock of 46 runs off 28 balls propelled India to a competitive total of 174/9 in their allotted 20 overs against Australia. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Get comfy bean bags exclusively on Amazon

Animal review: Sandeep Reddy Vanga serves toxicity, misogyny in violent yet entertaining film, elevated by Ranbir Kapoor

Telangana Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: 51.89 % voter turnout recorded till 3 pm

Katrina Kaif reviews Sam Bahadur, calls Vicky Kaushal's performance flawless: 'You are too inspiring'

Unleash your creativity with these stunning wall decor items at discounted prices on Amazon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE