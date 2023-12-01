IND vs AUS, 4th T20I: Rinku Singh, Axar Patel shine as India beat Australia by 20 runs, lead series 3-1

This victory has now secured an insurmountable 3-1 lead for India in the five-match series.

Rinku Singh's explosive innings, coupled with a remarkable three-wicket haul by Axar Patel, propelled India to a resounding 20-run victory over Australia in the fourth T20I match held in Raipur. This victory has now secured an insurmountable 3-1 lead for India in the five-match series.

Despite a promising start from Travis Head, who bludgeoned 31 runs off just 16 deliveries, Australia struggled to maintain their momentum as they continued to lose wickets. Axar Patel emerged as the hero for India, claiming three crucial wickets, while Deepak Chahar contributed with two dismissals.

An excellent bowling display in Raipur #TeamIndia take a lead in the T20I series with one match to go



Scorecard https://t.co/iGmZmBsSDt#INDvAUS | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/2kc2WsYo2T — BCCI (@BCCI) December 1, 2023

Prior to this, Rinku Singh's blistering knock of 46 runs off 28 balls propelled India to a competitive total of 174/9 in their allotted 20 overs against Australia.