IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Will overs be lost? What is the cutoff time for 5 overs per side match?

The second T20I between India and Australia has been delayed due to wet outfield. Here's how many overs could be lost due to the weather in Nagpur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 08:25 PM IST

Nagpur pitch covered due to rain delay

The second T20I between India and Australia in Nagpur has been delayed due to the wet outfield and the next toss inspection will be done at 8 PM. But due to the delay, will there be any overs lost?

While there has been no confirmation as of yet, usually there is an additional hour to the original scheduled start time so that the match doesn't get washed out. In this case, the full 40-overs match can be played however, since the toss hasn't happened yet, and the inspection will be done at 8:45 PM, so there could be some overs lost. 

Not to worry cricket fans though, as the match will still go on because the cutoff time for a five-overs per side match is expected to be around 09:46 PM local time. This means that fans can certainly expect some overs to be bowled and the contest will not be washed out entirely. 

More to follow...

