IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

The fifth clash of the tournament will take place on Sunday (Oct 8) between India and Australia. The game is slated to take place at the MA Chidambaram in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 07:39 PM IST

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup commenced with an exciting clash between India and Australia, setting the stage for a thrilling tournament. As the cricketing extravaganza progresses, cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the fifth match, scheduled for Sunday, October 8, between these two cricketing powerhouses. The venue for this exciting encounter is the historic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where cricketing history and passion converge.

For India, this match marks the initiation of their World Cup campaign, and they will be facing the challenge of Australia, a formidable opponent. The Australian team, a cricketing powerhouse, is led by the determined and skilled Pat Cummins. In the lead-up to the tournament, Australia showcased exceptional prowess in their warm-up matches, further fueling the anticipation for their performance in the World Cup.

Ahead of Sunday’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODI matches:

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: India vs Australia head-to-head stats

A total of 149 matches have taken place between India and Australia in the ODI format. India has won 56 matches while Australia has won 83 matches. 

Total matches played: 149

Matches won by India: 56

Matches won by Australia: 83

key players to watch out for

Virat Kohli, an epitome of cricketing prowess and leadership, is a vital player for India. As the team gears up for their World Cup journey, all eyes are on Kohli, who possesses the ability to turn the tide of the match with his exceptional batting skills. Kohli has consistently displayed exemplary form, breaking a nearly three-year-long century drought and notching seven international centuries since September 2022. His remarkable average of 53.05 and eight centuries against Australia in 53 ODIs make him a linchpin in India's batting lineup.

On the other side, Mitchell Starc, a stalwart of Australian cricket, brings his A-game to the World Cups. His prowess as a fast bowler, coupled with sharp movement and lethal pace, poses a formidable threat to any batting lineup. Starc's ability to extract significant purchases off the pitch with the new ball makes him a key asset for Australia. He aims to unsettle the Indian batters and create early breakthroughs, setting the tone for the match and leaving a lasting impact on the tournament.

Adam Zampa, Australia's specialist leg-spinner, holds a crucial role in the team, especially on spin-friendly Indian pitches. Known for breaking partnerships and providing crucial breakthroughs, Zampa's healthy strike rate and tight economy rate make him a vital bowler for Australia in the 50-over format. With 45 wickets in the past 20 months, Zampa's performance will be closely watched, and his contributions will be instrumental in Australia's quest for victory.

