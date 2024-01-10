IND vs AFG: Afghanistan's star bowler ruled out of T20I series against India

Afghanistan's cricket team will be without star spinner in the upcoming series against India due to his ongoing recovery from back surgery.

Afghanistan's cricket sensation, Rashid Khan, faces a setback as he will miss the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, commencing on January 12. The 25-year-old leg-spinner is still recovering from a lower-back surgery and has not regained full fitness. Despite his absence, Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran remains optimistic about the team's performance against a formidable Indian side.

Rashid Khan, who underwent a lower-back surgery two months ago, has been traveling with the team to India and participating in training sessions. However, on the eve of the series opener, Captain Zadran confirmed that Rashid is still on the path to recovery and will miss the series. The captain expressed hope for Rashid's swift return and acknowledged the void his absence creates in the team.

Without Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's spin department will be led by Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, with the experienced Mohammed Nabi adding depth. Captain Zadran, emphasizing Nabi's seniority and wealth of experience, believes in the spinners' capability to trouble the Indian batting lineup.

Despite acknowledging Rashid's irreplaceability, Captain Zadran expressed confidence in the team's ability to perform well. He stated, 'Others have played a lot of cricket, and I am sure they will perform well. Without Rashid, we will struggle because his experience is crucial to all of us, but this is cricket, and you need to be ready for any kind of situation.'

The upcoming series marks the first bilateral encounter between India and Afghanistan since 2018. Zadran conveyed the team's excitement to prove their mettle against strong opponents like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on Indian soil. Despite the challenging conditions, Zadran is optimistic about a competitive series and dismissed concerns about dew affecting the matches.

Various media platforms have reported on Rashid Khan's unfortunate absence from the series. Some highlight his recovery from a back injury, emphasizing the uncertainty surrounding his return. The focus remains on the spin trio of Mohammad Nabi, Qais Ahmed, and Noor Ahmad, tasked with handling the spin department in Rashid's absence.