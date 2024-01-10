IND vs AFG: Afghanistan's star bowler ruled out of T20I series against India

Headlines

Meet man with Rs 37000 cr net worth who once travelled ticketless in train for 11 hours to drop wife, he is married to

Real life ’12th Fail’ IPS officer shares cute throwback pic with wife, internet hearts it

Meet Indian genius who was stolen by MIT after she was ignored by IIT for admission due to…

IND vs AFG: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer not in India T20 squad due to...

Meet Isha Ambani’s former aide, used to work for Oberoi, left Rs 820000 crore company to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man with Rs 37000 cr net worth who once travelled ticketless in train for 11 hours to drop wife, he is married to

Real life ’12th Fail’ IPS officer shares cute throwback pic with wife, internet hearts it

Meet Indian genius who was stolen by MIT after she was ignored by IIT for admission due to…

10 spices to stay warm and healthy in winter

High-protein Indian dishes for bodybuilding

7 zinc-rich superfoods to lower blood pressure

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar father, it's not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman

Meet actor whose mother's debut film was blockbuster, his first film was super flop, yet to give solo hit, mother is..

India's biggest film family has more superstars than Kapoors, Khans; more studios than Chopras, net worth Rs 6000 crore

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs AFG: Afghanistan's star bowler ruled out of T20I series against India

Afghanistan's cricket team will be without star spinner in the upcoming series against India due to his ongoing recovery from back surgery.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 03:07 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Afghanistan's cricket sensation, Rashid Khan, faces a setback as he will miss the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, commencing on January 12. The 25-year-old leg-spinner is still recovering from a lower-back surgery and has not regained full fitness. Despite his absence, Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran remains optimistic about the team's performance against a formidable Indian side.

Rashid Khan, who underwent a lower-back surgery two months ago, has been traveling with the team to India and participating in training sessions. However, on the eve of the series opener, Captain Zadran confirmed that Rashid is still on the path to recovery and will miss the series. The captain expressed hope for Rashid's swift return and acknowledged the void his absence creates in the team.

Without Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's spin department will be led by Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, with the experienced Mohammed Nabi adding depth. Captain Zadran, emphasizing Nabi's seniority and wealth of experience, believes in the spinners' capability to trouble the Indian batting lineup.

Despite acknowledging Rashid's irreplaceability, Captain Zadran expressed confidence in the team's ability to perform well. He stated, 'Others have played a lot of cricket, and I am sure they will perform well. Without Rashid, we will struggle because his experience is crucial to all of us, but this is cricket, and you need to be ready for any kind of situation.'

The upcoming series marks the first bilateral encounter between India and Afghanistan since 2018. Zadran conveyed the team's excitement to prove their mettle against strong opponents like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on Indian soil. Despite the challenging conditions, Zadran is optimistic about a competitive series and dismissed concerns about dew affecting the matches.

Various media platforms have reported on Rashid Khan's unfortunate absence from the series. Some highlight his recovery from a back injury, emphasizing the uncertainty surrounding his return. The focus remains on the spin trio of Mohammad Nabi, Qais Ahmed, and Noor Ahmad, tasked with handling the spin department in Rashid's absence.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who quit high-paying job to sell sarees, employs over 17000 people, she earned...

Meet billionaire businessman who was once undisputed king of his sector, is now 'begging for death' due to...

Maldivian MP Mickail Naseem urges Parliament to summon foreign minister for inaction on derogatory remarks on PM Modi

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested in case linked to attack on Army headquarters

Akash Ambani once raised his voice, Mukesh Ambani heard him and told him to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE