'If your mind is clear any condition looks easy': Virat Kohli’s strong message to batsmen ahead of 2nd Test against NZ

The best Test cricket nation India, failed to deliver against New Zealand at the Basin Reverse. The Men in Blue were thrashed by 10 wickets and did not even go past the 200 run mark in both their innings on seam-friendly conditions.

Now before entering the second Test, Indian captain Virat Kohli has some strong message for his batsmen.

He wants his batsmen to shun the ultra-defensive approach, saying it “never pays off” on overseas tours.

“I think the language we use as a batting unit, that has to be correct. I don’t think to be cautious or wary will help because you might stop playing your shots,” Kohli said after the loss.

In the second innings, the batting unit failed to generate any momentum and did not make many runs. Cheteshwar Pujara consumed 81 balls for his 11 runs while Hanuma Vihari made 15 off 79.

Kohli said that not running the singles and waiting for a good ball that has “your wicket” is unacceptable.

“You will start doubting that if even singles are not coming in those conditions, what will you do? You are just waiting for when that good ball will come and you will be dismissed.

“(If) you have that acceptance that it’s ok if you are out to a good ball, at least I don’t think that way,” said Kohli.

The skipper wants some of his batsmen to follow his leads. “If I see a situation, if it is a green wicket, then I try to play counter-attacking cricket so that I can take the team forward. “If you don’t succeed, then you have to accept that your thinking was correct, you tried but if it didn’t come off, fair enough. There is no harm in accepting that.

“But I don’t think a cautious approach ever pays off, especially away from home,” the skipper said.

Kohli wants the batsmen to keep a clear mind and not think about the conditions. “If we start thinking too much about the conditions, then you won’t be able to focus on your batting. When you are not playing in your (home) conditions, the game becomes more mental.

“We can sometimes get into too many technical discussions. But if your mind is clear, then any condition looks easy.

“Then it doesn’t seem as if a lot is happening with the ball or that the bowling attack is tough. We will follow the same positive frame of mind we have been in.

“We were not able to execute in this game but when we do so, we know what we can achieve,” the skipper said ahead of the Christchurch challenge.