'If he is...': Ricky Ponting on Rishabh Pant's comeback strategy for DC in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has given the latest update on Rishabh Pant. Ponting has said that Rishabh has started wicketkeeping at the National Cricket Academy which comes as a huge boost for DC fans.

Delhi Capitals' coach, Ricky Ponting, shared plans for the return of star player Rishabh Pant in the upcoming IPL season. After recovering from a significant car accident in December 2022, Pant is set to make his comeback later this month. Ponting explained that the team faces a crucial decision regarding Pant's role, emphasizing that if he's fit, he would likely resume the captaincy.

Providing updates on Pant's progress, Ponting mentioned, 'It's a big decision we'll have to make because if he is fit, you'd think he'd step straight back into that captaincy role,' Ponting said.

'If he's not entirely fit and we have to use him in a slightly different role, then we've got some decisions to make there,' Ponting added.

Acknowledging the challenges Pant has overcome, Ponting admitted concerns about his readiness for the IPL this year. He reflected on Pant's significant absence last season, recognizing the player's resilience over the past 12-14 months. Anticipating Pant's return, Ponting expressed eagerness to see him back on the field, emphasizing the global excitement for Pant's distinctive and energetic style of play.

Ponting, recognizing Pant's natural talent, predicted a seamless adjustment upon his return. He stressed the importance of Pant maintaining his aggressive playing style, asserting that he will encourage the player to stick to his innate approach. In conclusion, Ponting's insights provide a peek into Delhi Capitals' strategy and expectations for Pant's return in the upcoming IPL season, stirring anticipation among cricket enthusiasts worldwide.