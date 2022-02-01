ICC U19 World Cup 2022, IND U19 vs AUS U19 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in India

Just one match left for India to enter the final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022. The young Indian lads have to face the tough challenge against Australia in the semi-final 2 in Antigua. This will be India's hunt for a record fifth title.

Yash Dhull's India has continued to remain unbeaten so far as they began the tournament with a 45-run win over South Africa, before easing past Ireland and Uganda in the round stage. However, amid all that, the Indian camp was hit with COVID-19 and their skipper along with five others tested positive following the first match.

The boys made a recovery and a comeback to play the quarter-final match against defending champions Bangladesh. Ravi Kumar picked three wickets as India got their opponents out for 111. The Indian batters also sustained a minor hiccup before captain Yash and Kaushal Tambe took them over the finish line. Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi also scored 44 earlier on.

As far as Australia is concerned, they began their campaign with a six-wicket win over hosts West Indies, before they lost to Sri Lanka, but made a comeback with a seven-wicket win over Scotland.

Led by Cooper Connolly, the Aussies had a comfortable win over Pakistan as Teague Wyllie (71) helped them post 276/7. Pakistan's reply, William Salzmann picked three wickets which derailed their innings and see them off for 157.

Here are all the details you need to know about India U19 vs Australia U19 semi-final clash in the ICC Under19 World Cup 2022:

Where will the quarterfinal match between India U19 vs Australia U19​ take place?

The quarterfinal match between India U19 vs Australia U19 will be held at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

When and what time will the quarterfinal match between India U19 vs Australia U19​ take place?

The quarterfinal match between India U19 vs Australia U19 is slated to begin at 6:30 PM IST, on Wednesday, February 02.

Which channel will telecast the quarterfinal match between ​India U19 vs Australia U19 in India?

The quarterfinal match between India U19 vs Australia U19 will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the quarterfinal match between India U19 vs Australia U19​ in India?

The quarterfinal match between India U19 vs Australia U19 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.