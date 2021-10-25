ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sunil Gavaskar's message for Virat Kohli after India's defeat against Pakistan goes VIRAL

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday (October 24) said that skipper Virat Kohli and his boys must not think too much about the defeat against India and focus on next matches of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Gavaskar made the comments after Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai.

“It has absolutely been a hammering, as far as India is concerned. Hopefully, they will pick themselves up quickly because it’s important. You’ve got to forget what has happened in this game and focus on the next few games that are there,” Gavaskar said.

After the game, Kohli said that the loss against Pakistan is just the first game and it is not the end of the world for him. When asked if Team India was over-confident, Kohli said, "You know it's amazing what reality is and what people have ideas on the outside. I just wish they could put on a cricket kit and understand what pressure is."

"You don't go out there to take anything lightly, specially a team like Pakistan who can beat any team in the world on their day, This is a game that has to be respected and we are a team which doesn't think that winning one game is the end of the world," he added.

Kohli told the Pakistani reporters that he accepts the defeat and added, "Cricket is beyond and above anyone else and we definitely respect the game and we never take any opposition lightly and neither do we differentiate between the opposition. On the day, if we haven't played good, we accept it and give credit to opposition as well. We don't create any other scenarios of not knowing what went wrong and correct that move forward in a positive manner."