'I would have had no problem': Abdul Razzaq labels Jasprit Bumrah as a 'baby bowler'

Razzaq played 265 ODIs, 46 Tests and 32 T20Is for Pakistan since making his debut back in 1996.

Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq is grabbing headlines after making questionable remarks on India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

During his interview with Cricket Pakistan, the former PAK all-rounder claimed Bumrah is a "baby bowler" and he would have never been troubled by his bowling.

“After having faced world class bowlers in my time, I would have had no problem against a bowler like Bumrah. Pressure would have been on him,” Razzaq said.

“I have played against great bowlers like Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram, so Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him.”

One of the better allrounders of his time, Razzaq played 265 ODIs, 32 T20Is and 46 Tests for Pakistan since making his debut back in 1996.

Razzaq also was named the second-best all-rounder in the world back in 2002.

“Bumrah is doing very well and has improved a lot. He has an awkward action and hits the seam perfectly which is why he is effective,” Razzaq went on to add about Bumrah.

Previously, during the Men's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Razzaq also offered to help India's Hardik Pandya to turn him into one of the best all-rounders in the world.

"Today I have been closely observing Hardik Pandya and I see a lot of faults in his body balance while hitting the bowl hard. I observed his footwork as well and I see that has also let him down sometimes," Razzaq wrote on Twitter.