'I was ashamed of myself,' says Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal after seeing Virat Kohli's training regime

Since skipper Virat Kohli brought in a change in his fitness and got the Indian side to naturally follow him, the captain did not know that he was also influencing other cricketers.

Talking about the same was Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal. The cricketer said that he was ashamed of seeing the training regime of Kohli and how the incident happened two-three years back. He said he thought to himself that why he cannot do the same even when he is the same age as Kohli.

"I must say this, it is not because I am talking to an Indian commentator, India is our neighbour so whatever things they do, it affects Bangladesh as well. We follow what is happening in India when India changed its approach towards fitness, it impacted Bangladesh the most," Iqbal told Sanjay Manjrekar in a videocast hosted by ESPNCricinfo.

"I have no shame in admitting this, when I saw Virat Kohli running around two-three years ago, I was ashamed of myself, I thought this is a guy who is probably my age, but he is training so much and I have not doing even half of it. We have a great example in our team as well, Mushfiqur Rahim manages himself well regarding fitness," he added.