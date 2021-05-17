'I haven't been match fixer': Michael Vaughan slams Salman Butt

Former Pakistan batsman Salman Butt had said that Vaughan has a habit of stirring up debates over his Kane Williamson-Virat Kohli comparison.

The Virat Kohli-Kane Williamson debate started by Michael Vaughan isn't stopping any time soon as after the responses from Wasim Jaffer and a personal attack by Salman Butt towards Vaughan has now met with a retaliation from the former England skipper.

Vaughan, who has been vocal and blunt about his opinions and has become part of controversies and debates because of them has now called out former Pakistan batsman Salman Butt over his 'Vaughan has habit of stirring up debates' remark after he said that the former England captain doesn't have a single ODI century.

Vaughan had said that had Kane Williamson been Indian, he would have been the greatest player in the world but the number of followers on Instagram and due to social media culture of abuse and trolling no one is allowed to say that the Indian skipper Virat Kohli is not the greatest after saying that the Kiwi is as good as his Indian counterpart across formats.

To which, Butt had responded on his youtube channel saying, "Kohli belongs to a county that has a huge population. On top of that, his performance is better too. Virat has 70 international tons at the moment, no other batsman from this era has that many.

"And he has, for a long period, dominated the batting rankings because his performances have been outstanding. So, I don’t understand what and where is the need to draw comparisons," Butt said.

"And who has compared the two? Michael Vaughan. He was a brilliant captain for England, but the beauty at which he used to bat, his output wasn't on par. He was a good Test batsman but Vaughan never scored a single century in ODIs.

"Now, as an opener, if you haven't scored a century, it's not worth discussion. It’s just that he has a knack for saying things that stir up a debate. Besides, people have a lot of time to stretch a topic," he added.

This enraged Michael Vaughan and he tweeted in a response to a published report featuring these comments saying, "No idea what the headline is ... but I seen what Salman has said about me ... that’s fine and he is allowed his opinion but I wished he had such a clear thought of mind back in 2010 when he was Match fixing !!!"

No idea what the headline is ... but I seen what Salman has said about me ... that’s fine and he is allowed his opinion but I wished he had such a clear thought of mind back in 2010 when he was Match fixing !!! https://t.co/EkDWuH7Vi4 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 16, 2021

In his Facebook post, Vaughan went further saying, "You forgot to mention that I haven’t been a match fixer’ corrupting our great game’ either like some…!!!!!!!!"