'Virat Kohli has 70 international tons': Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt tells Michael Vaughan to not 'stir up' debates

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is surely the 'King' when it comes to controversy as he yet again spoke about the Indian cricketer that got netizens riled up. The cricketer had said that had the New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson been Indian, he would have been the greatest player in the world as according to him he is as good as the Indian skipper Virat Kohli, across formats.

"If Kane Williamson was Indian, he would be the greatest player in the world. But he’s not because you’re not allowed to say that Virat Kohli is not the greatest, because you’d get an absolute pelting on social media. So, you all say Virat is the best purely to get a few more clicks and likes, few more numbers following here. Kane Williamson, across formats, is equally the best. I think the way he plays, the calm demeanor, his humbleness, the fact that he is silent about what he does," Vaughan said.

However, this statement did not sit down well with many, and Pakistan's veteran cricketer Salman Butt, criticised the former England skipper for 'stirring up' unnecessary debates.

Butt was critical of Vaughan, and compared the Englishman's numbers with Virat Kohli. After Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting, Kohli is third on the list of most centuries at the highest level.

Even as Butt lauded Vaughan for his captaincy, he reckoned that the Englishman's batting wasn't at par with the Indian.

Butt on his YouTube channel said, "Kohli belongs to a county that has a huge population. On top of that, his performance is better too. Virat has 70 international tons at the moment, no other batsman from this era has that many.

"And he has, for a long period, dominated the batting rankings because his performances have been outstanding. So, I don’t understand what and where is the need to draw comparisons," Butt said.

"And who has compared the two? Michael Vaughan. He was a brilliant captain for England, but the beauty at which he used to bat, his output wasn't on par. He was a good Test batsman but Vaughan never scored a single century in ODIs.

"Now, as an opener, if you haven't scored a century, it's not worth discussion. It’s just that he has a knack for saying things that stir up a debate. Besides, people have a lot of time to stretch a topic," he added.

While Vaughan did not score a century in the ODI format, he has 18 tons to his name from 82 Test matches. Overall, he notched over 7,600 runs for England in a career that spanned for eight years from 1999 to 2007.

As for Butt, he played 33 Tests, 78 ODIs, and 24 T20Is for Pakistan before the spot-fixing scandal at the Lord’s turned his career.