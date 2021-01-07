Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for HUR vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21

The latter half of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 has started and the Hobart Hurricanes will take on the Sydney Thunder in Match no. 31.

The two teams have had five wins each to their name, having suffered a loss in their previous encounters, the two sides will be looking to get back on winning track.

While Sydney Thunder are placed second on the table with 19 points from seven games, Hobart Hurricanes are right behind them on the third spot with 18 points from eight games.

Dream11 Prediction – Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder – Big Bash League 2020-21

Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott

Batsmen: Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson

All-rounders: Ben Cutting, D Arcy Short

Bowlers: Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew

HUR vs THU Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: D Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (wk), Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb (c), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Johan Botha, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings (wk), Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Match Details

The match will begin at 12.40 PM IST and will take place at the Perth Stadium on Thursday, January 7.

Squads

Hobart Hurricanes: D Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (wk), Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb (c), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Johan Botha, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Macalister Wright, Nick Winter, Wil Parker, David Moody, Mitchell Owen

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings (wk), Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain, Alex Ross, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Baxter Holt, Arjun Nair, Jason Sangha, Jonathan Cook.