Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

‘His only job now’: Rishabh Pant mocked for signing autographs, taking selfies at Barsapara stadium in Assam

He was criticised for not playing much cricket in the blue jersey and instead spent his time in the nets and racing around the field as the 12th man

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 09:51 PM IST

‘His only job now’: Rishabh Pant mocked for signing autographs, taking selfies at Barsapara stadium in Assam
Image Credit: Twitter

Ahead of India's second Twenty20 International against South Africa at the Barsapara Stadium in Assam, Indian wicket-keeper and middle-order batsman Rishabh Pant was spotted signing autographs and taking selfies with fans who had gathered to witness the Men in Blue.

Instead of praising Pant for his humility in taking the time to spend with his fans and make them happy by taking a few selfies with them, social media trolls mocked him for it.

He was criticised for not playing much cricket in the blue jersey and instead spent his time in the nets and racing around the field as the squad's waterboy.

Check out the reactions here:

Rishabh Pant has encountered a snag for the time being. He's mostly been spotted hitting at the nets or before or after games. His eagerness to compete is palpable; even in the scorching heat of Dubai, he routinely pads first and unpads last.

In the middle, there haven't been many genuine outings. He was benched for the first two games against Australia and did not bat in the last two games, against South Africa on Wednesday and Australia in Nagpur.

Pant has rightfully become one of the most feared players in red-ball cricket. However, he has been unable to put his big-hitting abilities to use in the shortest format.

READ| Netizens erupt with joy as Suryakumar Yadav smashes 2nd fastest half-century by an Indian in T20Is

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
PCOS Awareness Month 2022: 5 facts about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Snake stops play in bizzare first during India-South Africa 2nd T20I
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.