‘His only job now’: Rishabh Pant mocked for signing autographs, taking selfies at Barsapara stadium in Assam

Ahead of India's second Twenty20 International against South Africa at the Barsapara Stadium in Assam, Indian wicket-keeper and middle-order batsman Rishabh Pant was spotted signing autographs and taking selfies with fans who had gathered to witness the Men in Blue.

Rishabh Pant always finds time to give an autograph and take selfies with cricket fans. pic.twitter.com/IYnPh2ac02 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 1, 2022

Instead of praising Pant for his humility in taking the time to spend with his fans and make them happy by taking a few selfies with them, social media trolls mocked him for it.

He was criticised for not playing much cricket in the blue jersey and instead spent his time in the nets and racing around the field as the squad's waterboy.

He finds time for everything except to perform in T20Is — Black Panther (@thebIackpanthr) October 1, 2022

He will not practice because he will not in playing 11 — comment bruner (@HarshaReddyP1) October 1, 2022

will soon complete 1000 trial matches October 1, 2022

But Rohit Sharma can't find a way to give him a place in playing 11. — O. (@Oomittedd) October 1, 2022

Only work he has now — Darshan Sheth (@_darsh45) October 1, 2022

Rishabh Pant has encountered a snag for the time being. He's mostly been spotted hitting at the nets or before or after games. His eagerness to compete is palpable; even in the scorching heat of Dubai, he routinely pads first and unpads last.

In the middle, there haven't been many genuine outings. He was benched for the first two games against Australia and did not bat in the last two games, against South Africa on Wednesday and Australia in Nagpur.

Pant has rightfully become one of the most feared players in red-ball cricket. However, he has been unable to put his big-hitting abilities to use in the shortest format.

