'Happy to see him do so well': Jason Gillespie reveals key factors behind Ishant Sharma's Wellington Test success

Former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie has expressed his thoughts on Ishant Sharma's spell against New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday (February 23).

Gillespie lauded Sharma's excellent attitude and claimed that the Delhi-pacer is in top form due to his hunger to "learn, improve and get better" every time he plays.

The 44-year-old took to Twitter to congratulate Ishant for his excellent display against the BlackCaps at a windy Wellington.

"Very happy to see Ishant do so well- all down to his attitude to want to learn, improve and get better. The current coaching staff of the @BCCI team need to take a lot of credit," Gillespie's tweet read.

Sharma bagged his 11th five-wicket haul in the longest format of the game on day three of the first Test match between India and New Zealand.

With this feat, Sharma also became the fifth Indian bowler - alongside Zaheer Khan - to take most five-fors in red-ball cricket.

Sharma arrived just 4 days before the kick-off of the Wellington Test after recovering from his injury. However, he has been the visitor's stand-out performer with the ball by far.

The 31-year-old has been in hot form for India in Test cricket for the quiet some time now and on Sunday he clocked his third five-wicket haul in New Zealand and 9th overall outside India.

The speedster ripped through the defense of Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tim Southee and Trent Boult and ended up giving away just 68 runs from his 22.2 overs bowled.