Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vicky Kaushal says Sam Bahadur, Animal's box office clash was Test match: 'We knew we needed...'

Gujarat Titans unveil redesigned jersey ahead of IPL 2024, watch viral video

This Noida firm's stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 14 crore, led by Australia's richest Indian, it is...

Rajasthan: Four coaches of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derail in Ajmer

Bastar The Naxal Story box office collection day 3: Adah's film mints only Rs 2 crore in opening weekend, lags behind...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vicky Kaushal says Sam Bahadur, Animal's box office clash was Test match: 'We knew we needed...'

Gujarat Titans unveil redesigned jersey ahead of IPL 2024, watch viral video

This Noida firm's stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 14 crore, led by Australia's richest Indian, it is...

Scientific ways to reduce hunger, appetite

9 benefits of rice flour for skin

IPL 2024: Kolkata knight Riders strongest playing XI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

WPL 2024 Final: RCB vs DC Fantasy XI I Players To Watch Out In Bangalore Vs Delhi Match | DC Vs RCB

Vicky Kaushal says Sam Bahadur, Animal's box office clash was Test match: 'We knew we needed...'

Meet singer, who charges Rs 20 crore a song, has Rs 400 crore debt due to gambling habit, 'owned' by casino, lives in...

Diljit Dosanjh opens up on sharing stage with Ed Sheeran in Mumbai, getting him to sing in Punjabi: 'Whoever said...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Gujarat Titans unveil redesigned jersey ahead of IPL 2024, watch viral video

Gujarat Titans will kick off their IPL 2024 journey against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 09:30 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Last year's runners-up, Gujarat Titans, have just revealed their fresh jersey for the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They kick off their IPL 2024 journey against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24.

The Titans showcased their new jersey for the upcoming season through a video shared on the social media platform 'X'.

Before IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans underwent a significant change in leadership by trading captain Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians and promoting Shubman Gill as the new skipper. Pandya led the Titans to victory in 2022 and a close defeat in the final against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in 2023. Gill now has a chance to showcase his leadership abilities, which might open doors for him to captain the Indian national team.

However, Pandya's departure creates a gap in the team's all-round capabilities, presenting a challenge for the Titans. To address this, the team acquired Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai and Australia’s Spencer Johnson in the mini-auction as potential replacements.

Furthermore, the absence of Mohammed Shami leaves a significant void in the bowling department. Shami played a crucial role with 48 wickets over the last two seasons. Yet, despite these challenges, the Titans boast a strong batting lineup with players like Gill, Kane Williamson, David Miller, and Sai Sudharsan, supported by domestic talents such as Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, and Wriddhiman Saha.

Squad:

David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC on her third attempt after graduating from DU, her AIR was...

Alligator eats other alligator in viral video, internet is shocked

'I saw the pitch...': Mohammed Kaif's big claim on India's 2023 World Cup defeat against Australia

Meet one of 60s’ highest-paid actresses, who was forced into prostitution, went bankrupt, died in poverty due to…

This actor was once bigger than Akshay, Ajay, rejected role that made Shah Rukh star, ruined his career, now works in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement