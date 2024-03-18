Gujarat Titans unveil redesigned jersey ahead of IPL 2024, watch viral video

Gujarat Titans will kick off their IPL 2024 journey against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24.

Last year's runners-up, Gujarat Titans, have just revealed their fresh jersey for the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They kick off their IPL 2024 journey against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24.

The Titans showcased their new jersey for the upcoming season through a video shared on the social media platform 'X'.

Before IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans underwent a significant change in leadership by trading captain Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians and promoting Shubman Gill as the new skipper. Pandya led the Titans to victory in 2022 and a close defeat in the final against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in 2023. Gill now has a chance to showcase his leadership abilities, which might open doors for him to captain the Indian national team.

However, Pandya's departure creates a gap in the team's all-round capabilities, presenting a challenge for the Titans. To address this, the team acquired Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai and Australia’s Spencer Johnson in the mini-auction as potential replacements.

Furthermore, the absence of Mohammed Shami leaves a significant void in the bowling department. Shami played a crucial role with 48 wickets over the last two seasons. Yet, despite these challenges, the Titans boast a strong batting lineup with players like Gill, Kane Williamson, David Miller, and Sai Sudharsan, supported by domestic talents such as Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, and Wriddhiman Saha.

Squad:

David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai.