GG-W vs DC-W, Match 20 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League 2024 match to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants will play each other on Wednesday (March 13) in the last group stage match. Delhi Capitals are already in the playoffs, but Gujarat Giants are out of the WPL this season. Delhi Capitals will want to win to finish on top of the table.

Live streaming details

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match be played?

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants will be played today, Wednesday, 13 March, as per the date on the schedule.

When will the DC vs GG WPL 2024 match start?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST on Wednesday.

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match be played?

As per the official details, the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Where to watch the live telecast of the DC vs GG WPL 2024 match in India?

You can watch the live broadcast of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2024 on the Sports18 Network channels in India. This includes Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD (English), Sports18 Khel, and Sports18 2 (Hindi).

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the DC vs GG Women's Premier League 2024 match on Wednesday on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Delhi has assisted batters and bowlers equally so far. There have been some high-scoring games as well as some low-scoring thrillers in the Delhi leg. Expect a decent wicket for tonight's game.

Weather report

The weather at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi will remain decent with no chance of rain. The minimum temperature will settle close to 16 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will hover around 31 degrees Celsius, as per AccuWeather. The wind speed at the venue will be 5 km/h with 76 percent humidity.

Probable playing XI

Gujarat Giants Women Probable XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk and c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Shakil

Delhi Capitals Women Probable XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu