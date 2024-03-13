Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This person helped Amitabh Bachchan during his bankruptcy phase, actor asked him to give work, made his comeback with...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat to tie the knot? Report claims Babita ji, Tapu actors are...

Mamata Banerjee cuts ties with her brother, says, 'he can do...'

Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, BJP's pick for Asansol, announces to fight elections days after withdrawing candidature

Nayab Singh Saini govt wins trust vote in Haryana Assembly day after BJP-JJP split

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This person helped Amitabh Bachchan during his bankruptcy phase, actor asked him to give work, made his comeback with...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat to tie the knot? Report claims Babita ji, Tapu actors are...

GG-W vs DC-W, Match 20 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

7 home remedies to cure sinus problems

7 tips to sleep better

Diabetes Symptoms: 7 signs of high blood sugar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat to tie the knot? Report claims Babita ji, Tapu actors are...

This person helped Amitabh Bachchan during his bankruptcy phase, actor asked him to give work, made his comeback with...

Wallah Habibi: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's new song shows Akshay-Tiger's bromance, Manushi, Alaya look 'sizzling hot'

HomeCricket

Cricket

GG-W vs DC-W, Match 20 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League 2024 match to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 03:18 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants will play each other on Wednesday (March 13) in the last group stage match. Delhi Capitals are already in the playoffs, but Gujarat Giants are out of the WPL this season. Delhi Capitals will want to win to finish on top of the table.

Live streaming details

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match be played?

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants will be played today, Wednesday, 13 March, as per the date on the schedule.

When will the DC vs GG WPL 2024 match start?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST on Wednesday.

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match be played?

As per the official details, the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Where to watch the live telecast of the DC vs GG WPL 2024 match in India?

You can watch the live broadcast of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2024 on the Sports18 Network channels in India. This includes Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD (English), Sports18 Khel, and Sports18 2 (Hindi).

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the DC vs GG Women's Premier League 2024 match on Wednesday on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Delhi has assisted batters and bowlers equally so far. There have been some high-scoring games as well as some low-scoring thrillers in the Delhi leg. Expect a decent wicket for tonight's game.

Weather report 

The weather at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi will remain decent with no chance of rain. The minimum temperature will settle close to 16 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will hover around 31 degrees Celsius, as per AccuWeather. The wind speed at the venue will be 5 km/h with 76 percent humidity.  

Probable playing XI

Gujarat Giants Women Probable XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk and c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Shakil

Delhi Capitals Women Probable XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Who will replace MS Dhoni as CSK captain? CEO makes big revelation

Meet man, an Indian, who quit Rs 1 crore salary job in Microsoft due to...

Meet Bill Gates' girlfriend Paula Hurd, who attended Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event

Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in 11 states, snowfall in Himalayas this week; Check full forecast

'Russia is ready to use...': President Putin issues blunt warning ahead of presidential vote this week

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement