Game Over: Major BCCI sting operation uncovers ‘fake injection’ scam, Kohli vs Ganguly controversy

BCCI, which is the world’s richest cricket agency, has now come under fire after a shocking exposé by none other than BCCI Chief Selector Chetan Sharma in a major sting operation conducted by Zee News. These revelations about BCCI will surely leave you stunned.

During the Zee News sting operation, BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma made several shocking revelations, including the ‘fake injection’ scam being carried out while doing the fitness check of the players of Team India who will then play in international cricket matches.

Virat Kohli vs Sourav Ganguly debate

The sting operation of BCCI official Chetan Sharma is set to be the biggest exposé of the cricket industry in the 21st century, with the real reason behind the Virat Kohli vs Sourav Ganguly debate finally revealed by the chief selector, who has the power to make or break the career of any cricket rising star.

Making big revelations about the debate between Virat Kohli vs Sourav Ganguly, BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma spoke during the Zee News sting operation, where it admitted that it was a clash of egos that eventually led to Kohli being off the team.

Speaking on camera, Sharma said, “When a cricketer becomes big, he feels that he can do anything and conquer anyone. So, he (Kohli) went after the President (Ganguly). Sourav Ganguly never said a word about the issue to me, but Kohli wanted to go after him.”

He further said, “This is a dispute of ego. He said he is bigger, and Kohli said he is bigger. Sourav Ganguly has also been the captain of the country. Very big captain, and considered the most trustworthy. Virat felt that he was on top, after which a major confrontation took place.”

Sharma said that Virat Kohli was going to South Africa as the captain of the cricket team. He appeared at the press conference and talked about his dispute with the former BCCI president, which added fuel to the fire.

BCCI ‘fake injection’ scam

In another revelation, Chetan Sharma talked about how Team India players who are unable to perform take injections to pass their fitness test and be selected for international matches.

He said, “The players are not fit but they take injections to play. They are ready to play even at 80% fitness. They take injections and start playing.” Sharma added that these injections are not painkillers, as they would show up in the doping test.

Chetan Sharma said, “Jaspirt Bumrah was unable to bend as he had a major injury other than that there are one or two players who take injections in private and say that they are fit to play.”

