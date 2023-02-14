Search icon
WPL 2023: From Smriti Mandhana to Gardner, take a look at most expensive players

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 04:51 PM IST

Women premier league 2023 will commence from March 4 but the hype has already been created after the player auction yesterday (13th February). Team owners invested huge amount of money on players during the auction. Indian southpaw Smriti mandhana got the biggest bid While Australian Ashliegh Gardner and English cricketer Natalie Sciver became the costliest overseas player for the WPL 2023.

Let's have a look at the top 5 most expensive players of the Women Premier League 2023;

Smriti Mandhana: Indian batter Smriti Mandhana got the highest bid of Rs 3.4 crore from Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Inaugural auction of WPL. The left-handed opener has played 112 T20 matches with the strike rate of 123.13.

Ashliegh Gardner: Australian powerhouse Ashliegh Gardner who also plays for Sydney Sixers in Women’s BBL was sold to Gujarat Giants for a whooping Rs 3.2 crore and became the most expensive foreign player to play WPL. The all-rounder can be a threat to the other team as she can harm the opponent both with the bat and the ball. Gardner has played 68 T20 games with the strike rate of 133. She has also bagged 48 wickets.
Natalie Sciver: England all-rounder Natalie Sciver was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.2 crore. She is the only English player to take a hat-trick in the Women's T20 match. Sciver brings all-rounder support to Mumbai Indians with experience of 105 T20 internationals at a strike rate of 112.64. Natalie has taken 78 wickets so far.
Deepti Sharma: Indian all-rounder was sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 2.6 crore. Deepti has played 87 T20 international matches and has a strike rate of 106. Deepti has claimed 96 wickets in her T20 career. 

Jemimah Rodrigues: Indian star performer in the recent match against Pakistan in WT20 World Cup was Delhi Capital’s top pick for Rs 2.20 crore. Jemiamah has played 76 T20Is and scored 1435 at a strike rate of 113.4

Inside photos of ex-India captain MS Dhoni's multi-crore palatial farmhouse with modern bedroom, swimming pool, gym,park
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
Meet Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu's pretty wife Nandini, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
